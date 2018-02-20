Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lineups

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins continue their Western Canada road trip Tuesday night in Edmonton to take on the struggling Oilers.

The Oilers were predicted by many experts to be top Stanley Cup contenders this season, but they’ve performed well below expectations and currently own the third-worst record in the Western Conference. Edmonton also is just 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

Bruins backup goalie Anton Khudobin will start in net in place of Tuukka Rask, who starred in Monday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Calgary Flames.

No other lineup changes are expected for the Bruins.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (36-13-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Anton Khudobin

EDMONTON OILERS (24-30-4)

Patrick Maroon–Connor McDavid–Drake Caggiula

Milan Lucic–Leon Draisaitl–Michael Cammalleri

Jujhar Khaira–Ryan Strome–Anton Slepyshev

Jesse Puljujarvi–Mark Letestu–Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse–Adam Larsson

Oscar Klefbom–Kris Russell

Brandon Davidson–Matt Benning

Cam Talbot