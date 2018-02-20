Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lineups

by on Tue, Feb 20, 2018 at 4:54PM
1,408
Oilers forward Milan Lucic

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins continue their Western Canada road trip Tuesday night in Edmonton to take on the struggling Oilers.

The Oilers were predicted by many experts to be top Stanley Cup contenders this season, but they’ve performed well below expectations and currently own the third-worst record in the Western Conference. Edmonton also is just 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

Bruins backup goalie Anton Khudobin will start in net in place of Tuukka Rask, who starred in Monday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Calgary Flames.

No other lineup changes are expected for the Bruins.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (36-13-8)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Anton Khudobin

EDMONTON OILERS (24-30-4)
Patrick Maroon–Connor McDavid–Drake Caggiula
Milan Lucic–Leon Draisaitl–Michael Cammalleri
Jujhar Khaira–Ryan Strome–Anton Slepyshev
Jesse Puljujarvi–Mark Letestu–Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse–Adam Larsson
Oscar Klefbom–Kris Russell
Brandon Davidson–Matt Benning

Cam Talbot

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team