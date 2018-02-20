Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lineups

The Boston Bruins continue their Western Canada road trip Tuesday night in Edmonton to take on the struggling Oilers.
The Oilers were predicted by many experts to be top Stanley Cup contenders this season, but they’ve performed well below expectations and currently own the third-worst record in the Western Conference. Edmonton also is just 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.
Bruins backup goalie Anton Khudobin will start in net in place of Tuukka Rask, who starred in Monday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Calgary Flames.
No other lineup changes are expected for the Bruins.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (36-13-8)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid
Anton Khudobin
EDMONTON OILERS (24-30-4)
Patrick Maroon–Connor McDavid–Drake Caggiula
Milan Lucic–Leon Draisaitl–Michael Cammalleri
Jujhar Khaira–Ryan Strome–Anton Slepyshev
Jesse Puljujarvi–Mark Letestu–Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse–Adam Larsson
Oscar Klefbom–Kris Russell
Brandon Davidson–Matt Benning
Cam Talbot
