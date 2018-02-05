Former Patriots Speak Out Against Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl LII Benching

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Three years ago, Malcolm Butler was a Super Bowl hero. Now, he’s watching the big game from the sidelines.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took the football world by storm by deciding to bench Butler for Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Belichick was relatively mum on his decision to sit Butler, simply saying “I made the decisions that give us the best chance to win.”

While the rest of the Patriots will continue to “do their job” in the Super Bowl, a few former Pats took to Twitter to show their support for Butler while he sat on the bench.

Butler had dealt with an illness earlier in the week, which forced him to miss Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. However, he was taken off the injury report in the days leading up to Super Sunday, erasing all doubt that a sickness prompted his benching.