Hanley Ramirez’s Expectation For J.D. Martinez Will Get Red Sox Fans Fired Up

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox made a splash Monday when they reportedly agreed to a contract with free agent slugger J.D. Martinez, and the guy he’s replacing at designated hitter is thrilled with the acquisition.

Hanley Ramirez, who likely will have to go from being Boston’s full-time DH to platooning at first base with Mitch Moreland, is psyched for the Red Sox’s newest bomber.

“That’s a good bat and I live for the homers,” Ramirez said, via MassLive. “And we’re trying to win this (expletive).”

The 30-year-old Martinez is coming off a monster season in which he hit .303 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI. His reported signing gives the Red Sox an answer to the New York Yankees trade for Giancarlo Stanton and further re-ignites the best rivalry in sports.

Ramirez, on the other hand, has a $22 million vesting option for the 2019 season that will be triggered if he gets 497 plate appearances, a prospect that seems less likely now, but he isn’t concerned about that.

“We just want to win. That’s good. It’s not just about me. … That is not on my mind about the number of at-bats. You know what’s on my mind? Win. That’s it. Common sense,” Ramirez said.

Both Martinez and Ramirez train together in the offseason, and “El Trece” believes the new Red Sox slugger can put up massive numbers at Fenway Park.

“Definitely, man. He can hit 50-55 (home runs), 162 (RBI). So that’s good right there.”

“We’re the underdogs,” Ramirez said. “There’s other good teams out there, too. Anything can happen. So it’s better when you’re the underdog and no one’s expecting anything and you win it all.”

The Red Sox’s lineup looks more potent than it did a week ago, and if Ramirez, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts can have big seasons alongside Martinez then it will be a fun summer on Yawkey Way.