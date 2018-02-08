Here Are Three Winners, Three Losers From Explosive NBA Trade Deadline

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 NBA Trade Deadline was complete and utter chaos.

Led by the demolition of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster, Thursday’s deadline featured a flurry of moves — some big, some small. All that’s left to do now is sit back, obverse the carnage and assess.

It’s always difficult to judge a team’s deadline activity in the immediate aftermath, as time must pass in order to provide proper context. Still, it’s hard to not look at some teams and wonder whether they were wise to be active — or inactive — at the deadline.

With that said, let’s look at which NBA teams helped themselves, and which hurt themselves during a wild day in the NBA.