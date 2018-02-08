Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Tries To Get LeBron James To Join Lakers

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, and though LeBron James still is with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it appears one NFL quarterback hopes it won’t be for long.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, a Bakersfield, Calif. native, dropped a tweet to LeBron about 90 minutes prior to Thursday’s deadline, trying to get James to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

@KingJames I know you’re hot right now bro, but come on home to the #LakeShow and make the cavs regret losing you… again…

💍💍💍💍💍💍🤷🏻‍♂️😁 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 8, 2018

Though James didn’t end up with the Lakers today, he presumably could end up there this offseason. With the moves they made at the deadline, L.A. cleared enough room to sign two max contracts this offseason, and they long have been a rumored destination for LeBron.

Or, maybe this is all just a big scheme because Carr wants LeBron to settle down with the Lakers so that he doesn’t have to face him on the gridiron. A few Pittsburgh Steelers players attempted to get LeBron to join them this offseason should he not get the contract he desires this offseason.