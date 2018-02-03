Here’s How Long Tom Brady Reportedly Told Gisele He Wants To Keep Playing Football

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots fans might finally have the answer to the question the entire NFL has been asking for the last five years — when will Tom Brady retire?

The 40-year-old quarterback has been outspoken about playing as long as he can, while his wife, Gisele Bundchen, has been open about wanting him to retire to preserve his health.

But it appears the power couple might finally have come to an agreement.

USA TODAY reported Saturday that Brady and Bundchen discuss the quarterback’s future in the fifth episode of the docu-series “Tom vs. Time” which will air Sunday on Facebook. The episode was shown at a special screening Friday.

“Two more Super Bowls,” Brady said to Bundchen, per USA TODAY. “Two more.”

Bundchen had no problem with her husband’s wish.

“He can have as many Super Bowls as he likes,” she told filmmaker Gotham Chopra.

That, of course, could be as early as 2019 if the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, and then complete the three-peat in 2019.

“Your first love’s your first love,'” Brady said as the episode ends. “And I want to keep doing it because I think I can. …

“When the day comes when I feel like I can’t do it anymore, whether even physically, which I doubt, or more mentally that I won’t be able to, you know, give what I need to to the other parts of my life, I’ll say it’s enough. But it’s not going to be for a while, though.”

Our condolences to the other 31 franchises in the NFL.