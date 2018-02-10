Maple Leafs’ All-White Outdoor Jerseys Should Look Great On White Ice

Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

NHL fans better hope there’s no snow in the forecast for Annapolis, Md.,. on March 3.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals will meet at the United States Naval Academy’s Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to square off in the latest NHL Stadium Series game. And considering the great setting and the talent on both teams’ rosters, the outdoor game should make for a great viewing experience.

Except the Maple Leafs on Saturday revealed their jerseys for the game, and they’re almost entirely white. The uniforms certainly look cool, but they might not be all that practical, considering the game will be played on, you know, white ice.

Check these out:

Ready, Aye, Ready. The Stadium Series Sweater is here. → https://t.co/8dnYXegzJP pic.twitter.com/YWOtObuio0 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 10, 2018

So, what are the Leafs going for here?

Well, the uniforms honor the Royal Canadian Navy, whose motto is “Ready, Aye, Ready.” That slogan, along with the Leafs’ “Honor Pride Courage” moto,” will appear on the jerseys.

Bringing together two teams, the Stadium Series sweater honours the incredible traditions of the @RCN_MRC and the @MapleLeafs. → https://t.co/8dnYXegzJP pic.twitter.com/nYaLlw7SwJ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 10, 2018

Admittedly, that’s a pretty cool touch. But we’re still not sold on all that white, given what just took place in the NHL All-Star Game.

However, the Leafs’ jerseys certainly are more appealing than the ones the Caps will be wearing. Take a look at these eyesores:

Via NHL, the Capitals Stadium Series jersey: pic.twitter.com/R8HHpGLxO5 — Sean Leahy (@Sean_Leahy) January 17, 2018

Yikes.

In retrospect, maybe Toronto’s sweaters aren’t so bad.