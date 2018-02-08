MLB Rumors: Separate Spring Training For Free Agents ‘Will Happen’

There is no shortage of unsigned free agents in Major League Baseball, and though pitchers and catchers are set to report in a week, many high-caliber players presumably will be without a club.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll idly be sitting and waiting during February and March.
An idea that has been floated around for a bit now appears to be highly likely: a separate spring training for unsigned free agents.
The MLB Players Association reportedly is scouting out locations in Arizona and Florida that would allow those unsigned a place to work out and conduct their own spring training, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Tim Brown.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal later confirmed the news.
Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan also added a bit more detail, including a tidbit indicating that not all players will be jumping up to go and take part.
Whether this actually stokes the flames of the ice-cold MLB hot stove is yet to be seen, but it might at least serve as a productive outlet for players who aren’t satisfied with their offers yet.
Pitchers and catcher report Tuesday for some teams, and Wednesday for the remaining squads.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP