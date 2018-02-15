15 Team USA Names You Likely Will Hear Often During 2018 Winter Olympics

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics are set to kickoff Feb.9 with a slew of athletes from 93 nations striving toward medals in their respective sports.

This is the second time in Olympic history that South Korea has hosted an Olympic Games, with the previous time coming with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

The 2018 games will mark the debuts of mass speed ice skating, mixed doubles curling, big air snowboarding and freestyle skiing. We also will see North and South Korea’s joint women’s ice hockey team, and the two nations will march as one at the Opening Ceremony.

With history set to be made, here are the 15 Team USA athletes you should expect to hear the names of throughout the 16-day broadcast of the 2018 Winter Olympics.