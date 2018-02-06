NBA Rumors: LeBron James Cussed Out Cavs Executives In Heated Team Meeting

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

As you may know, things aren’t going well for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In fact, things are so bad that LeBron James and the Cavs’ front office reportedly no longer are speaking, apart from James cussing two executives out during the team’s heated meeting in January, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported Tuesday.

“James and (owner Dan Gilbert) have no relationship. Neither do James and (general manager Koby Altman), multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic,” Lloyd wrote. “Whereas (former GM David Griffin) would consult with James and keep him informed of major roster decisions, that is no longer happening. James doesn’t trust this front office, and there is no communication now between management and star player. It perhaps played a role in James yelling and cursing at multiple front office executives during the now-famous team meeting a couple of weeks ago that began with players questioning Kevin Love’s absence from a recent practice.”

Lloyd also reported that James asked the Cavs not to trade Kyrie Irving, but the star guard was adamant he no longer would play with the 33-year-old star.

The Cavs currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, but are just two games out of sixth place and have an aging roster that clearly cannot compete with the Golden State Warriors for an NBA title.

It’s looking more and more likely this could be James’ last season in Cleveland, but he reportedly is not willing to waive his no-trade clause for Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, choosing instead to ride out the season with the Cavs before likely bolting town again.