NBA Rumors: Nuggets Interested In Marcus Smart; Here’s What Celtics Want

Photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images

It appears there’s a real market for Marcus Smart, and one Western Conference team wants in on the action.

The Denver Nuggets are “among the teams” that have explored a potential trade with the Celtics involving Smart, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Monday, citing league sources.

The Nuggets have made point guard Emmanuel Mudiay available, but Boston is seeking a first-round draft pick in return for Smart, according to Stein.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the weekend that the C’s have put Smart on the trade block and want a first-rounder for him, so this latest development checks out. Smart will become a restricted free agent this summer, and Boston could try to gain compensation for him now in the event he takes a more lucrative offer elsewhere.

The 23-year-old guard currently is sidelined with a lacerated hand he suffered while punching a picture frame. He told reporters Sunday he expects to be back after the NBA All-Star break.