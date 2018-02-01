‘NESN Next Producer’ Season 3 To Debut Feb. 17; Fan Favorite Voting Underway

NESN is launching Season 3 of “NESN Next Producer” on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The innovative series showcases the next generation of New England college filmmakers who create short sports films with the hope of winning $20,000 and a job opportunity at NESN.

The weekly series features two student produced films and backstories on the filmmakers during each of the first six episodes. The film shorts, for the third consecutive season, will be judged by two legendary Hollywood producers with local ties — television Hall of Famer and Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner and renowned Co-creator/Executive Producer and Newton, Mass., native, Brad Falchuk (“Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” etc.).

“I produced my first short film in college and know the hard work and tenacity needed to tell a quality story using the limited resources of a student,” Werner remarked. “I’m impressed with the very diverse range of young storytellers and the passion they put into their work. I hope sports and film fans everywhere will take time to watch their work.”

“I enjoy connecting New England college students with the Hollywood community and helping start their careers,” Falchuk said. “It’s fun working with Tom (Werner) to provide aspiring filmmakers from my hometown with feedback on their short films. This season, several of the students dealt with the hot topic of immigrants coming to America, showing a high level of social awareness that has me excited to see what these young filmmakers will do next.”

For the series finale on Saturday, March 31, at 4:00 pm, Werner and Falchuk will select three finalists. Each will meet with Red Sox marketing executives and will be asked to produce a short Red Sox vignette. The finalist with the best student film and Sox vignette will win $20,000 and a job opportunity at NESN.

Fan Favorite Voting

Earlier on Thursday, NESN posted the top 12 student films on the show’s website — NESNNext.com. Viewers can watch and vote for their favorite, with the winning student filmmaker receiving a $1,000 cash prize. This season, NESN selected students from eight different New England colleges and universities, including:

– Boston University

– Central Connecticut State University (4 films)

– Lasell College (2 films)

– Merrimack College

– Sacred Heart University

– Suffolk University

– Trinity College

– Wellesley College

Tom Werner is a television Hall of Famer and co-founder of Carsey-Werner Television, which has won 24 Emmy Awards for a long list of renowned Hollywood productions including “The Cosby Show,” “Roseanne,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Survivors Remorse” and “That 70’s Show.” Werner is currently working on “Roseanne: Revival.” The eight-episode series is set to debut March 27 on ABC. In addition to his work as a television executive and chairman of both the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, Werner is very active in the community as the founding chairman of The Red Sox Foundation. A few of the many awards he has received are the Outstanding Civilian Service Award from the U.S. Army and the Distinguished Public Service Award from the U.S. Navy, both for creating the Run to Home Base Program.

Brad Falchuk (@BFalchuk) is a Newton, Mass., native whose work includes being co-creator and executive producer of the FOX hit comedy “Glee.” The Hobart and William Smith Colleges grad was a co-producer for the FX network series “Nip/Tuck” as well as co-creator of “American Horror Story” and its companion series “American Crime Story.” Falchuk is also the creator and executive producer of “Scream Queens.” He is currently working as co-creator and executive producer on “9-1-1,” a new show on FOX that explores the lives and experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For five consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

“NESN Next Producer” winners — where are they now?

Season 1 winners

Season 1 winners Brittney Badduke, Christina Beiene and Kaley Roberts from Boston University, and runner-up Kieran McGirl from Sacred Heart University are all currently working in television or film. Each of them worked at NESN in 2015. Below is a quick update on each of them since their successful run on “NESN Next Producer.”

Brittney Badduke — After working in NESN’s features department during the fall of 2015, she landed an internship at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood. “NESN Next Producer” judge Brad Falchuk subsequently helped to get her resume out to several production companies. Brittney landed a job as a production assistant and has worked on the most recent “American Crime Story” episode The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Christina Beiene — She worked at NESN during the fall of 2015 on the network’s Bruins pre and post-game shows. After graduating from Boston University, she landed a job at WGBH in Boston where she is currently working as a radio and television production assistant. She helps with the production of Boston Public Radio and Boston Public Radio Weekend and supports television shows “Greater Boston” and “Beat the Press.”

Kaley Roberts — Kaley worked for NESN on several projects in the Original NESN Entertainment division, including Season 2 of “NESN Next Producer” and the network’s Emmy award-winning Red Sox pre-game show for kids “NESN Clubhouse.” Kaley took these experiences and landed an internship at NBC Entertainment in Hollywood and worked on the “Conan O’Brien Show” in 2016. She then served as a production assistant on NBC’s “World of Dance” and an office production assistant on Netflix’s “Fuller House.” Currently she works at HBO as an executive assistant.

Kieran McGirl — From Sacred Heart University, Kieran was the Season 1 runner-up and was also offered a position at NESN producing features on Red Sox players and prospects during the summer of 2015. He was subsequently hired as a full-time associate producer at the network. Kieran currently serves as a writer and editor for NESN’s three sports news programs. He has also been an integral part of the production team for Season 2 and Season 3 of “NESN Next Producer.”

Season 2 winners

Last season’s winner Tina Xu from Wellesley College and runner-up Sintia Arelus from Central Connecticut State University both worked at NESN during the past year.

Tina Xu — Joined NESN in the fall of 2017 and has been working as a broadcast associate, primarily assisting on Season 3 of “NESN Next Producer.”

Sintia Arelus — Worked with NESN during the summer of 2017 as a broadcast associate in the Original NESN Entertainment group. She has since landed a job as an editor/producer at Captured Time Productions in Litchfield, Conn.