NFL Rumors: Su’a Cravens Wants Back In NFL; Patriots Previously Showed Interest

Photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images

Washington Redskins safety/linebacker Su’a Cravens reportedly wants to resume his NFL career.

Cravens applied for reinstatement from Washington’s reserve/left squad list, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday. Cravens is unlikely to return to Washington, ESPN’s John Keim reported last month.

Cravens was placed on the reserve/left squad list after he considered retiring last September.

How does this relate to the New England Patriots, you ask? Well, Cravens said after he was drafted in 2016 he was surprised Washington took him and that he expected to be selected by the Patriots. The Patriots formally interviewed Cravens at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine.

Cravens, who’s 6-foot-1, 224 pounds, could play the hybrid safety/linebacker role Patrick Chung and Jordan Richards manned last season.

Cravens recorded 34 tackles, one sack, one interception and five pass breakups as a rookie in 2016. He was selected 53rd overall in the 2016 draft. The Patriots took cornerback Cyrus Jones 60th overall with their first pick in that draft.

If Cravens doesn’t return to Washington, the Patriots could try to trade for the versatile defender.