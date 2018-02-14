Red Sox Spring Training Checklist: What Boston Needs To Do Before 2018 Opening Day

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Red Sox spring training began Tuesday with pitchers and catchers reporting to Florida. The first workout was Wednesday, and the first full-team workout is scheduled for Monday.

Expectations once again are high for the two-time defending American League East champions. Despite two consecutive seasons of 90-plus wins, the Sox again failed to advance beyond the American League Division Series, ultimately costing John Farrell his job.

New manager Alex Cora has his work cut out for him in Fort Myers. Not only does he have to meet a new organization, he also must implement his system in a short period of time. There’s less time between the start of camp and games than in previous years, as Boston’s annual college doubleheader is just eight days away. Oh, and Cora might not even have his full roster in camp on Friday with more than 100 free agents still unsigned after an historically dormant hot stove season.

So he and the rest of the Red Sox coaching staff, front office and players have a lot of work to get done in a short period of time. We figured, why not help? So we’ve got a quick, handy checklist for the Red Sox as they embark on spring training.