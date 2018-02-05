Super Bowl LII Takeaways: What Went Wrong In Patriots’ Loss To Eagles

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s impossible to discuss the New England Patriots’ 41-33 Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles without first mentioning cornerback Malcolm Butler didn’t play a single defensive snap.

Butler was on the field for one punt return. Outside of that one play, Butler stayed on the sideline, near the field, with his chinstrap buckled.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided he didn’t need Butler while giving up 41 points, 538 total yards and 374 yards through the air.

So many things could have gone differently in this game if Butler was on the field instead of Eric Rowe, Jordan Richards or Johnson Bademosi.

Let’s get into some of the minutiae of the Patriots’ loss.

PASSING GAME

— Tom Brady overall was 28-of-48 passing for 505 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He was strip sacked and lost the fumble.

— Of Brady’s 20 incompletions, one was dropped, one was throwing away, two were spiked and two came when he was hit while throwing. Brady overall had a very productive game, but he was inaccurate on 14 of his 20 incompletions.

— Brady was 6-of-11 passing for 185 yards with one touchdown on throws of 20 yards or more.

— Wide receiver Chris Hogan had the lone drop.

— Hogan caught 2-of-4 deep targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.

— Wide receiver Danny Amendola caught 1-of-2 deep targets for 50 yards.

— Tight end Rob Gronkowski caught 1-of-3 deep passes for 24 yards.

— Wide receiver Brandin Cooks caught 1-of-1 deep targets for 23 yards.

— Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett caught 1-of-1 deep targets for 19 yards.

RUSHING ATTACK

— James White, who had seven carries for 45 yards with a touchdown, had perhaps his best game of the season running the ball. He averaged 4.71 yards after contact and forced four missed tackles.

— Rex Burkhead averaged 3.33 yards after contact and forced two missed tackles.

— Dion Lewis averaged 2.67 yards after contact and forced one missed tackle. He didn’t make as big of an impact as expected.

PASS PROTECTION

G Joe Thuney: six hurries

G Shaq Mason: sack, QB hit, two hurries

OT Cameron Fleming: QB hit, three hurries

OT Nate Solder: three hurries

TE Rob Gronkowski: QB hit, hurry

C David Andrews: QB hit, hurry

TE Dwayne Allen: hurry

— None of the Patriots’ running backs allowed any pressures.

— Mason allowed the Eagles’ strip sack of Brady. He’s been the Patriots’ best offensive lineman all season.

— Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels praised his offensive line overall after the game.

PASS RUSH

LB James Harrison: two QB hits, six hurries

DE Trey Flowers: two QB hits, three hurries

LB Kyle Van Noy: QB hit, hurry

DT Malcolm Brown: hurry

— Harrison and Flowers did a nice job getting after Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, but the Patriots’ pass rushers couldn’t finish with a single sack.

— Eric Lee, Deatrich Wise, Marquis Flowers, Elandon Roberts, Lawrence Guy, Ricky Jean Francois and Adam Butler provided no pressure.

PASS COVERAGE

SS Jordan Richards: 3-3, 81 yards

CB Eric Rowe: 6-9, 79 yards, TD, two PBUs

SS Patrick Chung: 5-7, 70 yards

LB Kyle Van Noy: 4-4, 55 yards

LB Marquis Flowers: 1-1, 22 yards

FS Devin McCourty: 4-7, 20 yards, TD, two PBUs

CB Stephon Gilmore: 3-6, 19 yards, two PBUs

CB Johnson Bademosi: 1-1, 14 yards

FS Duron Harmon: 1-2, 10 yards, INT

DE Eric Lee: 1-1, 1 yard, TD

— Richards whiffed on a 55-yard reception by Corey Clement on a swing pass. Richards was playing Chung’s usual hybrid-linebacker spot, which pushed Chung into the slot.

— Rowe allowed the first-quarter touchdown reception to Alshon Jeffery. Lee let up the touchdown pass by tight end Trey Burton to Foles. McCourty allowed the go-ahead touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz.

— McCourty had a rough game overall, also missing two tackles.

— Gilmore was the Patriots’ best defensive player. Foles had a 17.4 passer rating while targeting Gilmore, since Harmon picked off a pass that was directed to the Patriots’ top cornerback.

— It’s unbelievable Belichick decided he didn’t need Butler after looking at the stats above.

RUN DEFENSE

DT Lawrence Guy: four stops

DT Malcom Brown: four stops

FS Devin McCourty: three stops

DT Adam Butler: one stop

LB James Harrison: one stop

DE Trey Flowers: one stop

LB Elandon Robert: one stop

LB Kyle Van Noy: one stop

— The Patriots’ run defense was just as bad as the pass defense. The Eagles carried the ball 27 times for 164 yards. There were massive lanes for running backs LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi to run through.

MISSED TACKLES

FS Devin McCourty: two missed tackles

FS Duron Harmon: two missed tackles

LB James Harrison: two missed tackles

SS Jordan Richards: one missed tackle

DT Malcom Brown: one missed tackle

LB Elandon Roberts: one missed tackle

LB Kyle Van Noy: one missed tackle

CB Johnson Bademosi: one missed tackle

— Yeah, that’s a lot of missed tackles. It’s worth noting Butler usually is a solid tackler. He had six missed tackles in the 18 games he played in this season.