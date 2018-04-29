Celtics Vs. 76ers Schedule: Dates, Start Times For Second-Round Series

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoff series was great, but their next matchup has a chance to be even better.

In taking down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Saturday, the Celtics move on to face the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference semifinals clash.

Boston claimed three of the four regular-season contests against Philadelphia, but a lot has changed since then, including critical injuries and the emergence of young stars. All things considered, this one has all the makings of a fun, lengthy series.

Here’s the full series schedule for Celtics vs. 76ers:

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics, Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics, Thursday, May 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, Saturday, May 5 at TBD

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, Monday, May 7 at TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): 76ers at Celtics, Wednesday, May 9 at TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Celtics at 76ers, Friday, May 11 at TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): 76ers at Celtics, Sunday, May 13 at TBD