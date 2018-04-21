White Sox’s Danny Farquhar In Critical Condition After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar is in stable, but critical condition after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the team announced Saturday.

The scary incident took place during Friday’s game against the Houston Astros when Farquhar collapsed in the dugout during the sixth inning. The White Sox said he underwent additional testing at RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago, which revealed a ruptured aneurysm caused bleeding in the 31-year-old’s brain.

Statement on Danny Farquhar. White Sox fans, please keep Danny and his family in your positive thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/4DdwnXbVXd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 21, 2018

The right-hander faced four batters in the sixth before his collapse in the dugout but remained conscious while he was being transported to the hospital.

Chicago placed Farquhar on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.