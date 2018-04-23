IndyCar’s James Hinchcliffe Grossly Describes Peeing Himself During Race

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

And, well, James Hinchcliffe really had to go during Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Rainy weather forced the Verizon IndyCar series race to go under red flag. And once Hinchcliffe got out of his car, he revealed during an NBC Sports interview that he peed himself throughout an entire lap.

But this wasn’t just some passive admission of relieving one’s bladder during competition. No, Hinchcliffe elected to tell a story of another driver’s unfortunate situation, then went into vivid — and, frankly, gross — detail while telling his own tale of woe.

“I always maintained that I knew at some point in my career it would happen,” Hinchcliffe said. “There’s a great story from Toronto in 2014 when poor Carlos Munoz was sitting in the car, begging to be let out. We’re under red-flag conditions — same kind of deal. And he finally said, ‘Guys, I’m sorry, I can’t hold it.’ They said, ‘You can’t get out.’ He pees in the seat. Not 30 seconds later, race control comes over the radio and says, ‘All right, drivers out. We’re done.’

“Well, I was sitting there during that first red. And I was begging to get just three minutes. That’s all I need. Three minutes, wheel off to wheel on. And when we got going again, my legs were shaking. I had to go so bad. I can’t drive a race car like this. So, under caution, it took me a full lap. It was one of the least comfortable experiences of my entire life. But I can officially say I’ve joined the likes of Will Power and Dario Franchitti and other greats that have peed themselves in their suits. So you’re talking to a man who just wet himself.”

It’s OK, James, Billy Madison’s got your back.

Sunday’s race was postponed after 23 laps, and will resume from there Monday morning. Hopefully Hinchcliffe takes care of his business before he gets behind the wheel.