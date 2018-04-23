How To Watch Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs Game 6 Coverage Monday On NESN

Can the Boston Bruins take care of business north of the border?
The Toronto Maple Leafs kept their playoff hopes alive Saturday night, defeating the Bruins 4-3 at TD Garden to force a Game 6 in the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
That showdown is set for Monday night at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and NESN has you covered with complete pregame, in-game and postgame coverage.
Here’s a full rundown of Monday’s programming (all times Eastern):
NESN
6 p.m. – Bruins Face-Off LIVE (1 hour)
7 p.m. – Bruins at Toronto, Game 6
9:30 p.m. – Bruins Overtime LIVE
10:30 p.m. – NESN Sports Today
Midnight – Bruins In 2
