NESN

How To Watch Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs Game 6 Coverage Monday On NESN

by on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 10:11AM
3,083
Bruins forward David Pastrnak

Photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Can the Boston Bruins take care of business north of the border?

The Toronto Maple Leafs kept their playoff hopes alive Saturday night, defeating the Bruins 4-3 at TD Garden to force a Game 6 in the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

That showdown is set for Monday night at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and NESN has you covered with complete pregame, in-game and postgame coverage.

Here’s a full rundown of Monday’s programming (all times Eastern):

NESN
6 p.m. – Bruins Face-Off LIVE (1 hour)
7 p.m. – Bruins at Toronto, Game 6
9:30 p.m. – Bruins Overtime LIVE
10:30 p.m. – NESN Sports Today
Midnight – Bruins In 2

Make sure to follow @NESN on Twitter for real-time updates on how you can catch all the action.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties