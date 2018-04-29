Jets vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Winnipeg Jets got their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series off to a pretty good start, and they’ll look to keep it going Sunday night.

Winnipeg convincingly beat the Western Conference’s top seed, the Nashville Predators, 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, and with Game 2 ahead of them, the Jets will look to extend their series advantage before heading back home.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Predators Game 2.

When: Sunday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports