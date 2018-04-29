Here’s How Philly Native Marcus Morris Expects To Be Received By 76ers Fans

Marcus Morris hails from the City of Brotherly Love, but the Boston Celtics forward isn’t exactly expecting a warm welcome from his hometown when he returns to Philadelphia next weekend.
After winning Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, the Celtics earned a trip to Round 2 and a date with the 76ers. Philly fans are just as passionate as the Boston faithful, so Morris isn’t banking on receiving a standing ovation when he takes the floor at Wells Fargo Center.
Sixers fans have every right to be raucous, too, as their team has been playing great basketball of late and has a real chance of reaching the NBA Finals. With this in mind, there’s a strong chance the Celtics will have to play three games in Philadelphia in the series.
