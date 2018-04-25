Rockets Vs. Timberwolves Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Houston Rockets will eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves from the 2018 NBA playoffs if they win at home Wednesday night in Game 5.

The T-Wolves made things interesting with a win in Game 3, but the Rockets exploded for a 50-point third quarter in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

The Rockets are heavy favorites to end the series Wednesday night.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game 5 online:

When: Wednesday, April 25, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT