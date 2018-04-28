NASCAR’s Alex Bowman Calls Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Replacement ‘Lame’ — Huh?

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman apparently isn’t concerned with inflating his public persona.

Bowman, of course, is in the midst of his first full-time season as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s replacement in the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. And during a recent trip to a grocery store, Bowman was asked about Earnhardt’s retirement by a someone who didn’t recognize the 25-year-old.

His answer was as surprising as it was great.

Grabbing groceries wearing a vintage Bill Elliot shirt, cashier asked what I thought about @DaleJr retiring… I said his replacement is lame 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) April 26, 2018

Good to know HMS doesn’t have to worry about Bowman’s ego running wild.

Now, if you read Bowman’s tweet closely, you might’ve noticed he incorrectly spelled the name of Bill Elliott, one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR history. But Elliott’s son, current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Elliott, played the role of grammar police for his Hendrick teammate.

Check this out:

Hell my bad. — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) April 26, 2018

Yeah, your bad, Alex.

In response to Bowman’s error, Twitter user Laura Bradham took a shot at the young driver. Bowman, however, fired back with some more self-deprecation.

I drive in circles for a living 🙈 — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) April 26, 2018

Well played.

As for the situation with the cashier, Bowman eventually revealed his true identity, apparently to no avail.

I told him. Don’t think he believed me haha — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) April 27, 2018

Hey, drivers don’t become household names/faces overnight.

Bowman’s career as the full-time driver of the No. 88 is off to a solid start. Through nine races, he has three top-15s, including one top-10 and one top-five. He currently sits 14th in the Cup standings.