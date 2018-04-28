Tom Brady Coaches Players, Gets Offseason Work In During Visit To UCLA

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rest easy, New England Patriots fans: Tom Brady is getting his offseason work in … just not at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots quarterback was a no-show at the team’s recently voluntary conditioning program, partly because he was on a charity trip to Qatar. But UCLA on Friday tweeted a photo of the G.O.A.T. working out and speaking to players at the Bruins’ football complex in Pasadena, Calif.

Check out these photos:

That certainly looks like a guy who’s gearing up for another season.

Brady, as you might’ve heard, has yet to confirm whether he’ll play for the Patriots in 2018. But recent comments from his agent, Don Yee, as well Rob Gronkowski’s renewed commitment indicate that Brady, once again, will be under center in Foxboro.