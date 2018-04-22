Penguins Vs. Flyers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Philadelphia Flyers are making it a series.
After falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in their best-of-seven first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, the Flyers responded Friday with a big 4-2 win in Game 5 in Pittsburgh to keep the series alive.
Philly is back at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday looking to continue to stave off elimination and force a decisive Game 7 in Pittsburgh.
Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Flyers Game 6 online:
When: Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
