Penguins Vs. Flyers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers are making it a series.

After falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in their best-of-seven first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, the Flyers responded Friday with a big 4-2 win in Game 5 in Pittsburgh to keep the series alive.

Philly is back at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday looking to continue to stave off elimination and force a decisive Game 7 in Pittsburgh.

Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Flyers Game 6 online:

When: Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live