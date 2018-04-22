Pelicans Expertly Trolled ESPN’s ‘Experts’ After Eliminating Blazers

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

No one predicted the New Orleans Pelicans would sweep the Portland Trail Blazers — especially ESPN’s “experts.”

Each of “The Mothership’s” 22 NBA analysts predicted the Blazers would beat the Pelicans in their first-round NBA playoff series. Yet Anthony Davis and Co. beat the Portland 131-123 Saturday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep, which once seemed improbable.

And after the game, the Pelicans wasted little time trolling ESPN and its laughably incorrect panel.

Check out this tweet:

Well done, Pelicans Twitter person. Well done.

The Pelicans now will face either the Golden State Warriors or the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 edge in the series, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday afternoon.