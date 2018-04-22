Warriors Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

The San Antonio Spurs are on the brink of being swept by the Golden State Warriors for the second year in a row.

Last season the Spurs fell in the conference finals, but this time around they find themselves in a 3-0 hole before Sunday’s Game 4 at AT&T Center in the teams’ first-round NBA playoff series.

San Antonio hasn’t been swept in the first round since the 1991-92 season (when the opening series was best of five), but without Kawhi Leonard, it very well could be on its way to doing so this campaign.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Spurs Game 4 online:

When: Sunday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ABC