PFA Awards: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Named Players’ Player of the Year

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

The Liverpool forward’s stunning debut season at Anfield was recognised by PFA members (England’s player’s union) from the 92 Premier League and Football League clubs Sunday at a ceremony in London.

A phenomenal tally of 41 goals in 46 appearances for his club so far this term helped Salah beat off competition from Manchester City trio Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane, as well as David de Gea (Manchester United) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), to land the prestigious accolade.

“I feel great,” Salah said after collecting the trophy. “I work hard and I’m very happy to win it.

“My personal thing is to win something with the team. I always think about the team, I don’t think about myself, so the most important thing for me is to win something with the team.

“We are very close now, in the (UEFA Champions League) semifinal, so hopefully we’re going to win it.”