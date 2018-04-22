Justin Verlander Hilariously Fires Back At Heckling Fan With Great Sign

Photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

Most professional athletes like to say they completely tune out opposing fans during the course of a game. That might typically be the case, but it certainly wasn’t for Justin Verlander on Saturday night.

While Verlander didn’t toe the rubber for the Houston Astros in their road game against the Chicago White Sox, the veteran right-hander still managed to catch the attention of one boisterous fan, who apparently was on Verlander’s case throughout the contest at Guarantee Rate Field.

But instead of letting the heckling go by the wayside, Verlander confronted the issue head-on by popping out the dugout with a sign that read “No. You Suck.”

You can see Verlander get his revenge in the video here.

It’s likely the disgruntled fan was just upset about Chicago’s play over the course of the series. The Astros made easy work of the Southsiders in a three-game sweep by a combined score of 29-3.