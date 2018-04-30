Victor Oladipo Sent Insane Text To His Trainer Minutes After Game 7 Loss

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Most athletes need some time to get over a tough loss, but Victor Oladipo apparently isn’t most athletes.

Oladipo’s breakout season came to an end Sunday afternoon as the Indiana Pacers fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the teams’ first-round NBA playoff series. But before the star guard even left Quicken Loans Arena, he already was looking ahead to next season.

Shortly after the Pacers’ loss, Oladipo’s trainer, David Alexander, shared a screenshot on Instagram of texts he received from Oladipo immediately after the game.

“When do we start? I’m ready to take it to the next level,” the texts read, per Alexander’s Instagram.

Oladipo later confirmed his freakish mindset during his postgame press conference when he wouldn’t even consider taking a break.

“I don’t know how to take time off. I had someone tell me, ‘Take a break and enjoy my life.’ This is my life,” Oladipo said, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of room to improve. This summer I’m going to go to work so I can come back even better.”