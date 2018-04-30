Why Patriots Draft Pick Keion Crossen Loves Reading Tom Brady’s Draft Profile

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots seventh-round draft pick Keion Crossen may not have been on many fans’ radars prior to Saturday, but the Pats have been on his mind for a while.

Well, at least their best player has been.

The defensive back was taken by the Patriots on Saturday with the 243rd overall selection of the NFL Draft out of Western Carolina. And before he even was selected by New England, he had indicated his “love” for reading the draft profile of quarterback Tom Brady.

Of course, Brady is renowned for being the 199th pick in the 2000 draft before becoming one of the game’s greatest quarterback.

After being selected, Crossen was asked about why Brady’s story meant so much to him, and he had a pretty thoughtful answer.

“It just builds character,” Crossen said on a conference call, via a team-provided transcript. “You take a guy that’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league of all time and to see that he can become one of the greatest players of all time. It just inspired me because I’m also an underrated guy. Just being in the same position, it just builds confidence and character that you know that you can make anything happen with a little bit of hard work and humbleness.”

Well put.

Crossen — who was Western Carolina’s first player drafted since 1994 — will have his work cut out for him to make the roster out of training camp. But with what he’s said in his first hours of being with the Patriots, it sure sounds like he has the drive to be an important part of the organization.