Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

With one swing of the bat, J.D. Martinez gave the Boston Red Sox the lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The right fielder cranked an opposite-field home run into the bullpen in the fifth inning with the Sox down by one. The three-run homer was Martinez’s fifth of the season, and gave Boston a 5-3 lead.

Watch his home run below:

J.D. Martinez has a knack for hitting dingers. pic.twitter.com/h2D2Qz9R1O — NESN (@NESN) April 27, 2018

That one got out of Rogers Centre in a hurry — 102.2 mph to be exact, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.