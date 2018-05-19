2018 Indy 500 Live Stream: Watch Qualifying For IndyCar Race Online

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s going to be an eventful weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Qualifying for the 2018 Indianapolis 500 begins Saturday morning at 11 a.m. ET and runs until 6 p.m. The top 33 drivers will advance to Sunday’s qualifying round, where drivers with the nine fastest times will compete for the pole and positions on the first three rows.

Once qualifying is complete, the countdown to the May 27 race finally will begin.

All eyes will be on Danica Patrick, whose one-off return to IndyCar also represents her final race as a professional driver. Will she seamlessly transition back to open-wheel racing, or has she built too much rust during her time in NASCAR?

Here’s how to watch qualifying for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing online:

When: Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN