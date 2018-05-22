Brad Stevens Calls Out All-Rookie Voter Who Overlooked Jayson Tatum

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Apparently there’s someone out there who isn’t overly impressed with Jayson Tatum’s rookie season.

The Celtics forward has shined in his debut campaign, including stellar performances throughout Boston’s playoff run. However, the 20-year-old’s efforts on the court somehow weren’t enough to make him a unanimous All-Rookie first team selection.

The NBA revealed its All-Rookie teams Tuesday, and while Tatum made the first team with flying colors, one voter felt Tatum was better suited for the second team. That’s right, the young swingman fell one (!) vote shy of being a unanimous first-teamer, an honor bestowed on both Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Celtics coach Brad Stevens effectively scolded the one voter who left Tatum off their first-team roster.

Brad Stevens is told that Jayson Tatum fell one vote shy of being a unanimous All-Rookie First Team selection. "Somebody made a mistake," he responds. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2018

Not only did Tatum deserve to be a unanimous choice based on his play alone, the rest of the 2017-18 rookie class was mediocre at best. While the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and Chicago Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen posted terrific rookie seasons, there really aren’t any other first-year players to make an argument for.

Either way, we have a feeling this won’t be the last accolade Tatum racks up in his career.