Bryce Harper Sends Vegas Golden Knights Customized Hockey-Themed Bats

Photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s no secret Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper is rooting for his hometown team in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Las Vegas native has been vocal in his support for the Vegas Golden Knights on his Twitter account, and he took it a step further Wednesday. The slugger sent each Golden Knights player a hockey-themed baseball bat.

Take a look at the design:

Nice.

The customized bat included each player’s name on it, as well as Harper’s autograph. Back in April, the 25-year-old showcased a personal bat on his Instagram story that featured the Golden Knights logo on the knob of it.

Vegas heads into a pivotal Game 5 on home ice Friday against the San Jose Sharks. The series is tied at two games apiece, and who knows, maybe the bats will bring some luck to the team.