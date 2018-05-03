Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Guard Probable For Game 2 Against Sixers

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

UPDATE (7:54 p.m. ET): Jaylen Brown (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the Boston Celtics announced. He previously was listed as doubtful.

#NEBHInjuryaReport Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to PROBABLE with a right hamstring strain. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 3, 2018

If Brown does play, it will be in a bench role, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said prior to the game.

ORIGINAL STORY: BOSTON — If nothing else, there’s at least a chance Jaylen Brown will play Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics guard missed Boston’s Game 1 win over Philly on Monday with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. And although Brown has been ruled doubtful for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, he was shooting around a couple hours before tip off, and will meet with team doctors before a final decision is made on his availability, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said.

If Brown does play, it will be in a bench role.

“Just because it’s such a late decision,” Stevens said. “And ultimately, if you have to come right out of the gate and chase (J.J. Redick) all over the place, that’s not something that we would be (comfortable with).”

If Brown doesn’t play, the Celtics are expected to once again deploy a starting backcourt of Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart. That will leave Smart with the unenviable task of chasing around one of the NBA’s deadliest sharpshooters.

“Marcus is gonna have his hands full, as you always do, when you’re chasing Redick around,” Stevens said.

Largely thanks to the improved play of youngsters Jayson Tatum and Rozier, the Celtics proved they can win without Brown in Game 7 against the Bucks and Game 1 against the Sixers. Still, when healthy, the 21-year-old’s size and defensive ability make him the player on Boston’s roster most equipped to handle Sixers guard Ben Simmons, as well as Redick.