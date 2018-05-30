Capitals Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Online

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Golden Knights’ opportunity to make sports history took another important step forward Monday night.

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Vegas got off to a good start by dispatching the Washington Capitals 6-4 at T-Mobile Arena. The two sides will meet again Wednesday in Sin City for Game 2 of their best-of-seven series.

No NHL, NFL, NBA or MLB expansion team has ever won the title in their first season, and another Golden Knights win at home in Game 2 certainly would put the Caps — who have never won the Cup before, either, and are playing in just their second final in franchise history — in a tough spot as the series shifts to the nation’s capital.

Here’s how you can watch Capitals-Golden Knights Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, May 30th, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live