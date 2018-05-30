Alex Cora Says Year In Houston Prepared Him To Be Red Sox Manager

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Alex Cora’s next three games will have significant meaning to him.

The Boston Red Sox manager will return to Houston for the first time since becoming 2017 World Series champions when his team takes on the Astros for a three-game set.

It likely will be emotional for Cora as he, along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, will receive their World Series rings in a pregame ceremony Thursday night.

Before Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Cora spoke to reporters and said if it wasn’t for the year he spent as the bench coach for Houston, he most certainly be the manager for Boston.

“That’s why I’m here,” Cora said, via WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “I thought I was ready a few years ago. No, I wasn’t. Without that year there’s no chance. I can’t even imagine.”

Cora added that communication is key with not just the other coaches and players, but with trainers and medical staff as well.

“I learned that the communication has to be great for everything to happen. Obviously the GM, the manager, that’s always there. But medical staff, analytics staff, everybody that’s in the equation, you have to have good communication. If not, decision-making, not only from player personnel but what we do on the field, how we’re going to play defense, how we’re going to pitch this guy.”

The year as the bench coach sure has seemed to help the first-year manager, as he’s led the Red Sox to a 39-17 through the team’s first 56 games, good for first place in the American League East.