Capitals Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins escaped the nation’s capital with a split second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Washington Capitals, but now they’ll have a chance to do damage at home.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions will look to take a 2-1 series lead Tuesday night when the Metropolitan Division rivals square off in Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Penguins online:

When: Tuesday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live