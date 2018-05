Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were pushed to the limit in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

James avoided his first career first-round exit as the Cavs outlasted the Indiana Pacers in Game 7. Now, Cleveland moves on to face the top-seeded Toronto Raptors, with Game 1 of the second-round series taking place north of the border Tuesday night.

Here’s how to watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors online:

When: Tuesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT