Dez Bryant Appears To Reveal Who He Wants To Sign With In Free Agency

Dez Bryant still is on the lookout for a new home.

The veteran wide receiver remains a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys on April 13. The Baltimore Ravens reportedly offered Bryant a multi-year contract earlier in the offseason, but it appears the 29-year-old is waiting for the right fit.

And judging from Bryant’s recent social media activity, his ideal landing spot might be the Bay Area.

In the comment section of an Instagram video posted Saturday, one fan asked Bryant what team he’d like to sign with, to which the three-time Pro Bowl selection responded “49ers.”

It wouldn’t hurt San Francisco to at least take a look at Bryant. Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin currently are the Niners’ two best receivers, and with Jimmy Garoppolo now the bonafide starting quarterback, you’d like to surround your franchise player with as much talent as possible.

Bryant turns 30 in early November, which typically is the age skill position players begin to decline. But in a tough division like the NFC West, adding a proven talent like Bryant could be a difference maker.