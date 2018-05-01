Dirk Nowitzki Is A Legend For Sharing This Brutal Text Exchange With Trainer

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Enjoy Dirk Nowitzki while you can, folks.

The Dallas Mavericks big man is on the back nine of a legendary NBA career — but he’s also one of the funniest dudes in the league. Case in point: his awesome exchange with his trainer on Tuesday morning.

Quick background: Victor Oladipo sent a maniacal text to his trainer just minutes after the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated his Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs, asking him, “When do we start?”

Inspired by Oladipo’s insatiable drive for improvement, Nowitzki decided to do the same thing. His trainer’s response was, well, not as supportive.

I got inspired by @VicOladipo. I also texted my trainer. Here is his response… @HoopConsultants pic.twitter.com/Wgo1p0dmh1 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 1, 2018

Those are some third-degree burns right there.

These insults aren’t out of character for Nowitzki’s trainer, though. In fact, Mike Procopio — a native of Revere, Mass. — is notorious for busting his NBA clients’ chops. (Warning: The following tweet contains some NSFW language.)

Does @HoopConsultants prepare his motivational talks for @swish41 – or do the words flow naturally? pic.twitter.com/XnplFOQGb0 — Ian Thomsen (@IanThomsen) May 1, 2018

The internet got a kick out of the exchange — as did a couple NBA players who’ve worked with Procopio.

Classic Coach Pro 😂😂😂 — Quincy Acy (@QuincyAcy) May 1, 2018

Nowitzki will turn 40 in June but doesn’t have immediate plans to retire, meaning he can stick it to Procopio again next season — if his trainer’s tough love doesn’t break him first.