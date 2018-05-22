Donald Trump Praises NASCAR While Jabbing NFL Over Anthem Protests

Photo via Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK Images

It’s been a while since President Donald Trump revisited the issue of national anthem protests in sports, but Monday’s as good of a time as any to rehash old material.

On Monday, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. visited The White House, and Trump saw it as an opportune moment to play the hits.

“At every NASCAR race you will see thousands of patriotic Americans, from the grandstands to the pit stalls, proudly waving our flag,” President Trump said, via SportingNews.com. “One thing I know about NASCAR and I will tell you, they do indeed stand for the playing of the national anthem . . . . Somebody said, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t say that. It’s going to be controversial.’ I said, ‘That’s OK. NASCAR isn’t going to mind it at all.’”

As you might remember, Trump ignited controversy back in September when he referred to NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as “sons of bitches.”

This caused widespread protests during Week 3 of the season, as players banded together in the face of the president’s controversial remarks.

As Trump noted, there have been no protests prior to NASCAR races, much to the delight of Trump and Danica Patrick’s father.