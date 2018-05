Photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights will take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Sharks if they win Wednesday night’s Game 4 in San Jose.

These teams went to San Jose with the series tied 1-1 before the Knights took a 2-1 lead after an exciting 4-3 overtime win in Game 3 on Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights vs. Sharks online:

When: Monday, April 30, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live