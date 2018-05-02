Draymond Green Fires Back At Charles Barkley: ‘Punch Me In The Face’

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

Draymond Green doesn’t have time for Charles Barkley’s antics.

And that’s all they are.

During the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Green got into a verbal altercation with guard Rajon Rondo, prompting a harsh NSFW response from the Hall of Famer and TNT analyst.

“I just want somebody to punch him in the face,” Barkley said, via CBSSports. “I really do. I want to punch his ass in the face. I do.”

After the Warriors’ finished off the Pelicans to take a 2-0 series lead in their second-round NBA playoff series, Green fired back at Barkley, telling him to put up or “shut up.”

“He’s seen me a million times,” Green said, via Sports Illustrated. “If he feels that strongly about it, then punch me in the face when you see me. If you’re not going to punch me in the face when you see me, then shut up. It’s no different than someone sitting behind a computer screen, tweeting, ‘I’ll knock you out’ and you never see them in life.

“(Barkley has) seen me a bunch of times and he’ll see me again this year,” Green continued. “Punch me in the face when you see me or, if not, no one cares what you would have done. It’s old and it is what it is. If you’re not going to punch me when you see me, then stop talking about it. Period.”

Green makes a fair point, but the NBA is full of guys who aren’t about to fight anyone and that includes Barkley and the Warriors forward.