Jazz Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets continue to roll.

After needing only five gives to take down the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Rockets got off to a great start in their second-round series against the Utah Jazz, notching a 16-point win in Game 1.

Now, Houston will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead with a Game 2 victory Wednesday before the series shifts to Utah.

Here’s how to watch Jazz vs. Rockets online:

When: Wednesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT