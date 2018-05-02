Hanley Ramirez Has Great Reaction To Mookie Betts’ Three-Home Run Game

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts made quite the impact in his return to the Boston Red Sox’s starting lineup Wednesday afternoon.

After not starting the last three games due to a hamstring injury, Betts picked up right where he left off in the Red Sox’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals, belting three home runs to lift Boston to a 5-4 win.

At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Betts doesn’t have the conventional build of a power hitter, but nonetheless, the star right fielder currently leads Major League Baseball with 11 home runs. And one of his teammates is hoping the 25-year-old brings his red-hot bat for the upcoming 10-game road trip, and maybe even spread the wealth to the rest of the ballclub.

Popeye Mookie, bring some of that spinach on the road trip for sharing. 💣💣💣again Damn bro! 💪🏽@RedSox #DirtyWater — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 2, 2018

We’re only a month-plus into the season, but Betts already is building an MVP-caliber campaign.