Alex Cora Explains Why Blake Swihart Isn’t Part Of Red Sox’s Catching Mix

Photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox have received very little offensive production from their catching tandem of Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon, but manager Alex Cora still isn’t ready to call upon Blake Swihart to wear a mask.

Swihart has appeared in 12 games this season, totaling just 21 plate appearances, and hasn’t logged a single inning behind the plate despite once being one of the top catching prospects in baseball. Cora recently said there were no plans for Swihart to catch anytime soon, and the skipper explained why that remains the case before Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

“It’s just right now, we’re comfortable with the other two. Nothing against (Swihart),” Cora told reporters, via WEEI.com. “Like I mentioned to you guys two weeks ago, I know there are going to be days, he won’t want to see me. He works, he’s ready, it’s just that the other guys right now, I do feel that they’re that good defensively. There’s a difference.

“Can he catch at this level? Of course he can. We saw it in spring training. Last year, if I remember, there was a spot here in Tampa they went extra innings and he caught nine, 10 innings, something like that. It was great. As you guys know, things happen at this level. The other day we thought we were going to make a move infield-wise and somebody got hurt and we had to make adjustments. It’s not that I feel uncomfortable with Blake. Honestly, I feel comfortable. But as of now, those two guys are going to catch.”

Swihart has major league experience at first base and left field in addition to catching. It’s been hard for him to find much playing time at either of those positions, though, as the Red Sox are well stocked in those areas.

As for second base and third base, where Swihart has taken ground balls but not seen game action? Cora is a bit hesitant to throw him into the fire, especially since the Red Sox have several other options at those positions, too.

“One thing is to play defense in Fort Myers, another is up here,” Cora told reporters Wednesday, per the Boston Herald. “Like the other day, he pinch-hits and we get closer and you want to play defense, and although I do feel he can make the play, it’s a tough spot for him to go out there in a one-run game and say, ‘Hey, go play defense for the first time at the big league level.’ It’s not fair. But he prepares. He’s out there taking grounders at second and third, taking fly balls. Just waiting for that chance.”

In other words, keeping Swihart on the major league roster is like trying to stick a square peg into a round hole. But the 26-year-old is out of minor league options, and he almost certainly would be claimed off waivers by another team if the Red Sox designated him for assignment. The Red Sox clearly don’t want to risk losing him for nothing. He has too much upside, particularly offensively.

“It’s a tough one,” Cora said. “In a perfect world, we keep developing him and getting at-bats. As you know, that’s his strength, the offense. He’s not getting at-bats. But this is the reality of it. He knows he keeps getting prepared. We keep trying to find ways to put him out there and make it as easy as possible. It’s not easy. I’ve been saying it from the get-go.”

So, nothing really has changed with regards to Swihart. And nothing probably will change so long as everyone stays healthy and the Red Sox continue winning games at a solid clip.