Here’s Why P.K. Subban Is In Boston (And Hanging Out With Zdeno Chara)

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

No, you’re not crazy. P.K. Subban has been popping up in Boston a lot lately.

The Nashville Predators defenseman chatted up LeBron James at TD Garden on Sunday after the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, then took in Monday’s Boston Red Sox game from the Green Monster seats at Fenway Park.

So, why is Subban spending so much time in Boston? Don’t worry: No trade is imminent. He’s taking a class at Harvard Business School — with B’s defenseman Zdeno Chara, no less.

P.K. Subban taking course at Harvard University https://t.co/iytsbOtXiI pic.twitter.com/qYwYActuMx — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) May 31, 2018

The four-day course, titled “The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports,” runs from May 29 to June 1 and is part of HBS’ Executive Education program.

It appears Subban has a familiar classmate, too: The Predators defenseman tweeted out a heartwarming video of he and a semi-awkward Chara hanging out during a recent session.

“Here I am with Big Z, an old acquaintance of mine,” Subban said in the video, referring to the rivalry he shared with Chara’s Bruins while playing for the Montreal Canadiens. “Soon to be Harvard grads. Let’s go! Big Z, keep studying!”

Subban and Chara are the latest of a long line of athletes to take this course, which caters to “professional athletes, musicians and actors” as well as others in the talent industry and helps them develop their business portfolios.

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique are just two of HBS’ notable students, while the course’s professor, Anita Elberse, has hosted a score of other high-profile athletes in her classroom.

Here’s hoping Subban and Chara keep things civil this week. (No peeking at Zdeno’s test, P.K.)