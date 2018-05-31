Real Madrid Players Hail Zinedine Zidane After Shock Resignation As Coach

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Zinedine Zidane has left a massive imprint on Real Madrid.

That’s undeniable after players from the Spanish soccer team toasted their departing head coach on Thursday via social media. Zidane stunned the soccer world by resigning just days after he led Real Madrid to an unprecedented third consecutive UEFA Champions League title.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos confirmed Zidane’s place as a club legend in his Twitter post.

“As a player and coach you decided to say goodbye at the top,” Ramos wrote. “Thank you for two and a half incredible years. Your legacy will never be erased, one of the most successful chapters in the history of our beloved @realmadrid.”

Midfielder Isco used Instagram to thank Zidane for the daily “honor” of working together.

“It has been an honor working with you, learning every day and winning together,” midfielder Isco wrote on Instagram. “Because you have achieved in making this team something historic. I wish you the best.”

Defender Marcelo added a double dose of thanks to Zidane in his Instagram post.

“Mister @zidane I’ve learned a lot by your side!” Marcelo wrote. “I have enjoyed as a child every training, every game, every talk and every tip! Thank you so much for everything! You are very special to me! You have made history with your work, your dedication, love, passion and above all with your humility! Thanks for everything!”

Casemiro, a player Zidane elevated from the obscurity of Real Madrid’s B team and turned into one of the world’s best defensive midfielders, expressed his gratitude over working for his “idol.”

“I have no words to thank you for everything you’ve done for this wardrobe, for Real Madrid and for Real Madrid,” Casemiro wrote. “It has been a pride and a privilege to have my idol as a coach. Eternal Zizou.”

The incomparable Cristiano stressed the pride he feels, having worked under Zidane.

“I’m just proud of being your player,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “Mister, thanks for so much.”

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl puts these tributes into proper soccer perspective.

The outpouring of Real Madrid players posting gratitude to Zidane on social media shows how much respect he has. Also a reminder that players speak by not speaking when most coaches leave a job. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) May 31, 2018

Not only was Zidane a legend on the field. He now has become one in the technical area.